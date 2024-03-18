In the latest update on Malawi’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), the current indicator has dropped to 33.5%. This marks a decrease from the previous figure of 35%, indicating a slight downward trend in the country’s inflation rate. The data, updated on 18 March 2024, provides valuable insights into the state of Malawi’s economy.The CPI is an essential metric that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services. This decrease in the CPI suggests a moderation in the rate of inflation in Malawi, which could have implications for the country’s economic stability and consumer purchasing power. As the situation continues to evolve, analysts will closely monitor future CPI updates to assess the ongoing economic conditions in Malawi.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com