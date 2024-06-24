Malawi’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) marked a slight increase in May 2024, climbing to 32.7% year-over-year, compared to the previous figure of 32.3%. This rise highlights ongoing inflationary pressures in the southern African nation, as revealed by the updated data on June 24, 2024.In May 2023, CPI was recorded at a substantially lower rate, indicating that Malawi continues to battle against significant inflation over the past year. Consistent increment patterns depict an enduring economic challenge for businesses and consumers alike, pushing cost-of-living and operational expenses upwards.The month-over-month comparison clearly underscores the CPI’s persistence at elevated levels, underlining the need for macroeconomic adjustments and policy interventions to stabilize the market and improve economic resilience. Stakeholders and policymakers will be keenly observing upcoming data to strategize accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com