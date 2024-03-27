The Malaysian stock market observed a minimal increase on Tuesday, just a day after its modest two-day winning streak, adding almost 7 points or 0.5 percent, was brought to a halt. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index is teetering just below the 1,540-point mark, though there may be a slight increase in selling pressure on Wednesday.The global forecast for Asian markets leans more towards mixed to lower, with the likelihood of technology and oil companies facing increased pressure. Despite European markets being on the rise, U.S bourses have been in the red, and it is expected that Asian markets will follow the latter trend.On Tuesday, the KLCI marginally increased as a result of mixed performances from the financial sector, plantation stocks, and telecommunications companies. The index increased by 0.88 points or 0.06 percent, ending at 1,538.42 after fluxuating between 1,532.07 and 1,540.51.Among the notable participants, Axiata’s stocks fell by 0.71 percent, while Celcomdigi observed a gain of 0.47 percent. Conversely, Genting Malaysia slipped 0.72 percent. Other significant developments saw IOI Corporation strengthen by 1.01 percent; however, Kuala Lumpur Kepong fell by 0.27 percent. Maybank and AMMB Holdings both advanced 0.73 percent, while MISC displayed an impressive spike of 1.58 percent. Conversely, PPB Group declined 1.52 percent.Wall Street in the U.S. started positively but descended at the close on Tuesday. The Dow dropped 31.31 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 39,282.33. Similarly, the NASDAQ slipped by 68.80 points or 0.42 percent to conclude at 16,315.70, while the S&P 500 fell by 14.61 points or 0.28 percent to end at 5,203.58.The late downturn may be a consequence of concerns over the economic impacts of the put-off in vessel traffic at the Port of Baltimore after a cargo ship collided with a pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, resulting in the bridge’s collapse.In other economic news, a report by the Commerce Department noted an increase in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in February, while the Conference Board reported a slight decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in March.Crude oil futures were also lower on Tuesday, as traders continue to evaluate the balance of oil demand and supply concerning the present tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $0.33 at $81.62 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com