The Malaysian stock market saw a resurgence on Thursday, bouncing back after a halt in its four-day winning streak where it bagged over 20 points or added 1.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index is now teetering just below the 1,545-point mark, although it might relinquish these gains on Friday.Global predictions for Asian markets are not very encouraging due to pessimism surrounding interest rate prospects. While European markets maintained negligible changes, the U.S. markets dropped causing Asian markets to potentially follow suit.On Thursday, the KLCI ended on a slightly higher note thanks to gains from the telecommunications and plantation sectors, while the financial sector saw mixed results.In terms of activity, Axiata saw an increase by 1.07 percent, Celcomdigi went up by 1.06 percent, and Genting rose by 0.60 percent. Genting Malaysia and Telekom Malaysia both escalated by 0.34 percent. However, IHH Healthcare witnessed a drop of 0.49 percent. At the same time, IOI Corporation surged by 1.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong increased by 0.73 percent, Maxis spiked by 1.41 percent, Maybank grew by 0.31 percent, and MISC rallied by 1.08 percent.Wall Street cast a negative shadow as major averages that initially started positively on Thursday reversed course and spent the rest of the day in the red.This downturn on Wall Street is seemingly due to renewed concerns about the Federal Reserve further delaying the first interest rate cut, this follows the release of higher-than-expected producer price inflation data for February.Conversely, the Commerce Department's report revealed a rebound in retail sales for February, but its growth fell short of estimates.On the brighter side, oil prices saw a significant boost on Thursday thanks to the International Energy Agency (IEA) upwardly revising its global demand growth forecast. As a result, the West Texas International Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $1.54 or 1.9 percent at $81.26 a barrel.