On Tuesday, the Malaysia stock market concluded a two-day rally, during which it had gained nearly 15 points or 1%. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) currently hovers just below the 1,600-point threshold, but it is anticipated to receive renewed support on Wednesday.The global forecast for Asian markets indicates minimal fluctuation ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment data release. European markets experienced declines, while U.S. markets climbed, suggesting that Asian markets might follow the upward trend.The KLCI ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday, influenced by losses in the plantation sector, gains in financials, and mixed results in telecommunications.Specifically, the index dipped by 0.24 points or 0.02%, closing at 1,597.96, after trading within a range of 1,595.62 to 1,602.52.In terms of individual stocks, the actives included: Axiata, which fell by 1.88%; Celcomdigi, which plunged 4.07%; CIMB Group, which rose 0.73%; Genting, which declined 0.64%; IOI Corporation, which retracted 1.61%; Kuala Lumpur Kepong, which dropped 0.49%; Maxis, which plummeted 2.23%; Maybank, which increased 0.20%; MRDIY, which surged 2.65%; Petronas Chemicals, which dipped 0.48%; PPB Group, which declined 2.08%; Public Bank, which added 0.25%; QL Resources, which decreased 0.46%; RHB Capital, which gained 0.18%; Sime Darby, which climbed 0.77%; SD Guthrie, which shed 0.47%; Sunway, which soared 3.23%; Telekom Malaysia, which fell 0.29%; YTL Corporation, which rose 0.28%; YTL Power, which surged 3.06%; Genting Malaysia, which decreased 0.78%; MISC, which gained 0.47%; Press Metal, which added 0.52%. Other stocks like Nestle Malaysia, Hong Leong Bank, IHH Healthcare, and Tenaga Nasional remained unchanged.Wall Street provided a positive lead, with major averages opening lower on Tuesday but subsequently experiencing a late surge that propelled them into positive territory by the close.The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 162.33 points or 0.41% to end at 39,331.85. The NASDAQ rose 149.46 points or 0.84% to finish at 18,028.76, and the S&P 500 gained 33.92 points or 0.62% to close at 5,509.01.The initial sluggishness on Wall Street came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed satisfaction with the progress on inflation but indicated a desire to see further improvement before considering interest rate cuts.Stocks moved higher as bond yields declined, with investors anticipating key employment data later in the week.Meanwhile, oil prices decreased on Tuesday amid diminishing concerns over supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled down $0.57, or approximately 0.7%, at $82.81 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com