The Malaysia stock market witnessed a rebound on Thursday, bringing an end to a two-day nosedive during which the market had declined by 8 points or 0.5 percent. Now, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index hovers slightly over the 1,535-point mark with potential for further support moving into Friday.Increased optimism regarding interest rates has led to a buoyant global forecast for Asian markets. Following suit, both European and U.S markets recorded a surge, suggesting a similar trend across Asia.On Thursday, the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) noted a minor upswing, fueled by incremental gains from the telecommunications and plantation industries, while the financial sector presented a varied scenario.During the trading day, the aforementioned index escalated by 4.32 points or 0.28 percent to close at 1,535.83, intermittently trading between 1,531.70 and 1,539.60.Active stocks exhibited a range of surges and slumps. While AMMB fell by 1.00 percent, Axiata noted a 0.37 percent rise. Companies such as Celcomdigi, CIMB Group, Genting Malaysia, IHH Healthcare, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong also exhibited gains. On the other hand, Maxis, MRDIY, Petronas Chemicals, Petronas Gas, and others saw a dip, while several companies like MISC, Public Bank, and IOI Corporation remained unchanged.Wall Street's positive lead had the major averages opening strong on Thursday, maintaining this surge throughout the trading period, and recording all-time closing highs for S&P and NASDAQ.Notably, Dow Jones shot up by 130.30 points (0.34 percent) to end at 38,791.35, NASDAQ spiked by 2.41.83 points (1.51 percent) to end at 16,273.38, and S&P 500 went up by 52.60 points (1.03 percent) to close at 5,157.36.This upward trend on Wall Street was driven by optimistic forecasts for interest rates based on Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell's congressional testimony indicating probable rate cuts later this year.Further heightening the positive sentiment was the European Central Bank's decision to leave rates unchanged while concurrently lowering its annual inflation forecast.Wall Street's potential buying interest is set to rise, given the continual dip in treasury yields, with a ten-year yield recording its lowest closing level in a month.However, oil prices showcased a slight decline on Thursday owing to potential concerns about the demand outlook, although the downfall was restricted due to a weaker dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April fell by $0.20 or 0.3 percent, settling at $78.93 a barrel.