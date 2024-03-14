The Malaysian stock market broke its four-day winning streak, which had seen a rise of more than 20 points or 1.4 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index is now slightly under the 1,540-point plateau and could potentially experience additional decreases on the following day.The global forecast appears uncertain due to a lack of clear influencing factors. Weakness in the technology sector is expected, but it could be balanced by rising oil stocks. There’s little change in European and U.S. markets, a trend that Asian markets are likely to follow.The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) finished significantly lower on Wednesday as a result of profit-taking in the telecommunications and plantation sectors, as well as mixed performance from the financial sector.During the day, the KLCI fell by 16.43 points or 1.06 percent, closing at 1,538.13 after ranging between 1,536.76 and 1,544.74.Active company performance varied widely: Axiata decreased by 1.75 percent, Celcomdigi fell by 2.06 percent, CIMB Group dropped 0.3 percent, while Genting and Genting Malaysia lost 0.2 and 0.34 percent respectively. In contrast, companies such as Maybank, MISC, Press Metal, Public Bank, Tenaga Nasional, and YTL Power experienced gains.Wall Street performance was inconsistent on Wednesday, with major averages barely changing for the whole day.Details showed the Dow increased by 37.83 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 39,043.32, the NASDAQ decreased by 87.87 points or 0.54 percent to end at 16,177.77, and the S&P 500 dropped 9.96 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 5,165.31.Nasdaq’s decline was in part due to weaknesses in the tech sector, including a 1.1 percent drop for Nvidia. Trading activity remained generally subdued in anticipation of major upcoming reports, including data on producer prices, jobless claims, industrial production, and retail sales.In oil market news, prices surged after data revealed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, while supply disruptions in Russia also pushed up oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April increased $2.16 or 2.8 percent, finishing at $79.72 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com