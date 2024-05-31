The Malaysian stock market has experienced declines for five consecutive trading days, losing over 25 points or 1.6 percent during this period. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) is currently positioned just below the 1,605-point mark, with expectations of further pressure as trading opens on Friday.Globally, market forecasts for Asian markets suggest a cautious sentiment ahead of forthcoming critical inflation data. While European markets saw gains, U.S. markets declined, and Asian markets are anticipated to mirror this downturn.On Thursday, the KLCI closed slightly down, marked by losses in the industrial sector and mixed results from financial shares, plantation stocks, and telecoms. The index dipped by 1.09 points or 0.07 percent, concluding at 1,604.26, after fluctuating between 1,602.32 and 1,608.84.Key movements among individual stocks included Axiata rising by 1.09 percent and Celcomdigi advancing 0.78 percent. Conversely, CIMB Group and Petronas Gas decreased by 0.44 percent each. Notable increases were seen in Genting, which surged 1.46 percent, and Genting Malaysia, up 1.45 percent. Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Sime Darby Plantations both gained 0.47 percent, while Maxis added 0.55 percent. On the downside, MISC fell by 0.24 percent, and Petronas Chemicals declined by 0.30 percent. Other notable losses included Telekom Malaysia, plummeting 2.19 percent, and YTL Power, dropping 3.43 percent. Stocks such as Press Metal surged by 4.10 percent, indicating some pockets of strong performance amidst broader market weakness. Stocks like MRDIY, Public Bank, RHB Capital, Maybank, IHH Healthcare, IOI Corporation, and AMMB Holdings saw no change.Wall Street provided a negative lead, with major indices starting solidly lower on Thursday and maintaining this downturn throughout the session, closing near the day’s lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 330.06 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 38,111.48. The NASDAQ fell 183.50 points or 1.08 percent, ending at 16,737.08, and the S&P 500 decreased by 31.47 points or 0.60 percent to close at 5,235.48.The decline was driven by concerns over interest rate trajectories ahead of anticipated inflation data releases, which are crucially monitored by the Federal Reserve. Notably, shares of Salesforce (CRM) plunged 19.7 percent following the company’s report of lower-than-expected revenues and guidance.In economic updates, the Labor Department reported a slight increase in initial claims for U.S. unemployment benefits over the past week. The Commerce Department also revised the GDP growth figure for the first quarter from 1.6 percent down to 1.3 percent.Oil futures ended significantly lower on Thursday, with rising gasoline inventories putting pressure on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil futures for July settled down by $1.32 or 1.7 percent, closing at $77.91 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com