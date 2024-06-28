The Malaysian stock market experienced a downturn on Thursday, reversing the gains from the previous day which had ended a seven-day losing streak that saw a decline of over 25 points or 1.5 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) currently hovers just below the 1,585-point mark, although there may be renewed support on Friday.The outlook for Asian markets on Friday is generally stable to slightly positive, ahead of crucial inflation data expected later in the day. European markets displayed mixed performance, while U.S. markets saw modest gains, suggesting Asian markets might follow suit.The KLCI closed lower on Thursday, primarily due to underperformance in plantation stocks, along with mixed results from the financial and telecommunications sectors.For the day, the index fell by 6.01 points or 0.38 percent, settling at 1,584.94 after trading in a range of 1,582.31 to 1,592.26.Among active stocks, Axiata dropped 2.31 percent, Celcomdigi fell 1.98 percent, CIMB Group edged up 0.15 percent, Genting dipped 1.06 percent, Genting Malaysia rose 0.39 percent, IHH Healthcare gained 0.16 percent, and IOI Corporation decreased by 0.27 percent. Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 0.77 percent, Maxis dropped 2.27 percent, MRDIY slid 1.04 percent, while Petronas Chemicals plummeted 2.91 percent. PPB Group fell 0.56 percent, Press Metal decreased by 0.35 percent, Public Bank was down 0.25 percent, QL Resources eased 0.15 percent, and RHB Capital rose 0.18 percent. Sime Darby declined 1.14 percent, SD Guthrie retreated 1.41 percent, while Telekom Malaysia added 0.30 percent. Tenaga Nasional was up 0.14 percent, YTL Power slipped 0.21 percent, and Maybank, MISC, YTL Corporation, Nestle Malaysia, and Hong Leong Bank remained unchanged.The sentiment from Wall Street was cautiously optimistic as the major indexes fluctuated throughout the day before ultimately closing with mild gains.The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 36.26 points or 0.09 percent to end at 39,164.06, while the NASDAQ gained 53.53 points or 0.30 percent, closing at 17,858.68, and the S&P 500 rose 4.97 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 5,482.87.The indecisive trading on Wall Street was attributed to traders’ reluctance to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data expected later in the day.The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on personal income and spending for May, which includes the inflation metrics preferred by the Federal Reserve; the report could significantly influence interest rate expectations.In economic news, the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than anticipated last week. Additionally, the Commerce Department noted that new orders for durable goods in the U.S. unexpectedly increased last month.Oil futures settled higher on Thursday due to optimism about the demand outlook and concerns over potential supply disruptions stemming from Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures for August increased by $0.84, settling at $81.74 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com