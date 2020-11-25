Malaysia Consumer Prices Continue To Fall In October

Malaysia’s consumer prices continued to fall in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices declined 1.5 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.4 percent fall in September. Economists had expected a 1.4 percent decrease.

The annual fall was largely driven by the decline in transportation cost, as prices fell 10.2 percent.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels declined 3.0 percent yearly in October and prices for clothing and footwear were down 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in October.

The core inflation was 0.8 percent in October.

During the January to September period, consumer prices fell 1.0 percent from the same period last year.

