Malaysia Consumer Prices Fall More-Than-Expected In April

Malaysia’s consumer prices declined more-than-expected in April, figures from the Department of Statistics revealed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index declined 2.9 percent year-on-year in April, following a revised 0.2 percent decrease in March. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent fall. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.

Among the main components, prices for transport declined 21.5 percent annually in April and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels decreased by 2.2 percent.

Meanwhile, cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 1.2 percent and prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 2.3 percent. Cost for health and education rose by 1.2 percent, each.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 2.7 percent in April.

The core consumer price inflation held steady at 1.3 percent in April.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com