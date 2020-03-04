Malaysia Exports Fall In January

Malaysia’s exports and imports declined in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Exports declined 1.5 percent year-on-year to MYR 84.1 billion in January. Economists had expected exports to fall 1.6 percent.

Imports fell 2.4 percent to MYR 72.1 billion in January. Economists had forecast an annual fall of 1.8 percent.

The trade surplus was MYR 12.0 billion in January. This was in line with economists’ expectations.

On a monthly basis, exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in January, while imports fell 0.9 percent.

