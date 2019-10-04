Malaysia Exports Fall Unexpectedly In August

Malaysia’s exports fell unexpectedly in August and imports declined faster-than-forecast, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Exports declined 0.8 percent year-on-year to MYR 81.4 billion in August. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent rise.

Imports dropped 12.5 percent to MYR 70.4 billion. Economists had forecast an annual decline of 8.0 percent.

The trade surplus reached MYR 10.9 billion in August, which was bigger than economists’ expectations of MYR 10.7 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 10.5 percent in August and imports dropped 4.4 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com