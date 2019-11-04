Malaysia Exports Fall Unexpectedly In September

Malaysia’s exports fell unexpectedly in September, while imports growth exceeded expectations, data from the Department of Statistics revealed on Monday.

Exports declined 6.8 percent year-on-year to MYR 77.7 billion in September. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise.

Meanwhile, imports grew 2.4 percent to MYR 69.4 billion. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 1.7 percent.

The trade surplus reached MYR 8.3 billion in September, which was below economists’ expectations of MYR 14.2 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports declined by a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in September and imports dropped marginally by 0.02 percent.

Exports and imports decreased by 1.9 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, in the third quarter from a year ago.

On a quarterly basis, exports rose 0.6 percent in third quarter, while imports fell 0.7 percent.

