Malaysia Exports Rise In November

Malaysia’s exports rose sharply in November, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports rose 4.3 percent year-on-year to MYR 84.4 billion in November, after a 0.2 percent increase in October. Economists had expected a 3.8 percent rise.

Imports declined 9.0 percent annually to MYR 67.6 billion in November, following a 6.0 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 5.7 percent.

The trade surplus totaled MYR 16.8 billion in November, which was above the expected level of MYR 12.6 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 5.0 percent in November and imports decreased 24.0 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com