Malaysia Exports Rise Unexpectedly In April

Malaysia’s exports and imports rose in April, defying expectations for decline, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Exports increased 1.1 percent year-on-year to MYR 85.2 billion in April. Economists had expected a 2.1 percent decline.

Imports also grew 4.4 percent annually to MYR 74.3 billion in April. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent fall.

The trade surplus was MYR 10.9 billion, which was below the forecast of MYR 12.50 billion.

On a monthly basis, exports and imports rose 1.4 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, in April.

