Malaysia Industrial Production Decline Slows In June

Malaysia’s industrial production at a softer rate in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 21.6 percent decrease in May.

Manufacturing output rose 4.7 percent yearly in June, after a 22.6 percent fall in the previous month.

Among other sectors, mining and quarrying output decreased 17.1 percent and electricity output fell 2.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 26.2 percent in June, as the government allowed more industries to operate from May.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com