Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Eases More Than Forecast

Malaysia’s industrial production growth eased at a faster-than-expected pace in September, data from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.

Industrial production climbed 4.7 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 6.8 percent rise in August. Economists had expected the growth to slow to 6.3 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing production grew the most by 5.7 percent, followed by electricity output with 2.2 percent gain.

Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing sales logged an annual growth of 10.6 percent in September after a 16.5 percent spike in August.

Total employees engaged in the manufacturing sector rose 2.5 percent and salaries and wages grew by 10.0 percent.

