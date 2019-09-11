Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In July

Malaysia’s industrial production grew at a slower pace in July, preliminary data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The industrial production index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.9 percent increase in June.

Manufacturing output growth improved to 4 percent from 3.8 percent. Output growth in the electricity sector climbed to 2 percent from 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, mining output decreased 8.4 percent after a 4.6 percent gain in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent following a 1.1 percent slump in June.

