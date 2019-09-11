Malaysia’s industrial production grew at a slower pace in July, preliminary data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.
The industrial production index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year following a 3.9 percent increase in June.
Manufacturing output growth improved to 4 percent from 3.8 percent. Output growth in the electricity sector climbed to 2 percent from 1.7 percent.
Meanwhile, mining output decreased 8.4 percent after a 4.6 percent gain in the previous month.
On a month-on-month basis, industrial production fell 0.4 percent following a 1.1 percent slump in June.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows In July - September 11, 2019
- *Spain Jul Industrial Production Down 0.4% On Month Vs. -0.2% In June - September 11, 2019
- *Spain Jul Industrial Production Up 0.8% On Year Vs. 1.6% In Jun, Consensus 1.5% - September 11, 2019