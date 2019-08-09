Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Slows

Malaysia’s industrial production growth eased in June, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed 3.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 4.0 percent rise in May. Economists had expected production to rise 3.8 percent.

The pace of growth slowed in all three industrial sub-sectors.

Manufacturing output growth slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.2 percent.

Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew 3.9 percent annually in June. Production electricity rose 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.1 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.

Separate data from the Department of Statistics showed that the jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.3 percent in June.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 5,21,400 persons in June from 5,19,800 persons in the prior month.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com