Malaysia Industrial Production Growth Steady In May

Malaysia’s industrial production growth remained stable in May, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in May, the same rate as seen in April. Economists had expected the production to rise 3.5 percent.

Among sectors, electricity output grew 5.7 percent annually in May. Production in manufacturing and mining output rose by 4.2 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.3 percent in May, after a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month.

Separate data from the Department of Statistics showed that the jobless rate fell to 3.3 percent in May from 3.4 percent in the preceding month.

The number of unemployed persons fell to 519,800 persons in May from 523,300 persons in the prior month.

