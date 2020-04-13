Malaysia Industrial Production Rises In February

Malaysia’s industrial production grew at a faster-than-expected pace in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in February, following a 0.6 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.

Manufacturing output grew 5.6 percent in February, following a 2.2 percent rise in the previous month.

Among other sectors, mining and quarrying output increased 6.1 percent and electricity output rose 6.8 percent.

Sales of textile, wearing apparels, leather and footwear gained 6.7 percent and those of petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic, and wood, furniture, paper products and printing grew by 6.3 percent, each.

