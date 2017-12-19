Malaysia Inflation Eases As Expected In November

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation moderated further in November, in line with expectations, figures from the Department of Statistics revealed Wednesday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 3.7 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Transport costs surged 10.8 percent annually in November and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.0 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent from October, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.

