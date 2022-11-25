Malaysia’s consumer price inflation eased for the second successive month in October to the lowest level in four months, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.5 percent increase in August.

This was the slowest rate of inflation since June, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.

Earlier, the central bank of Malaysia said headline inflation is likely to have peaked in the third quarter and is expected to moderate thereafter, albeit remaining elevated.

The slowdown in inflation was due to a slower increase in utility costs, which grew 1.5 percent annually in October versus 4.0 percent a month ago.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 7.1 percent from last year, and transport charges 5.2 percent.

Data also showed that core inflation stood at 4.1 percent in October versus 4.0 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in October versus a 0.1 percent rise in September.

