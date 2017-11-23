Malaysia Inflation Eases More Than Expected In October

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation eased at a faster-than-expected pace in October, figures from the Department of Statistics revealed Friday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 4.3 percent rise in September. Economists had expected the inflation to moderate to 4.1 percent.

Transport costs grew notably by 12.1 percent annually in October and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.4 percent. At the same time, clothing and footwear prices registered a decline of 0.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged down 0.2 percent from September, when it increased by 0.3 percent.

