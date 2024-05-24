In April, Malaysia’s consumer price inflation remained steady for the second consecutive month, according to data released by the Department of Statistics on Friday.The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a 1.8 percent year-on-year increase in April, maintaining the same rate as observed in the prior two months. Economists had projected a slight increase to 1.9 percent.The annual inflation rate for food and beverages rose to 2.0 percent, up from 1.7 percent. Health-related costs also saw an uptick, growing by 2.3 percent compared to 2.1 percent in March.Conversely, transportation costs experienced a reduced growth rate of 0.8 percent, following a 1.3 percent rise the previous month. Communication costs were noted to be 2.5 percent lower than the same period last year.On a month-to-month basis, consumer prices increased by 0.2 percent in April, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month.Additional official data revealed that Malaysia’s leading index, which forecasts future economic activity, improved to 112.2 in March, up from 109.7 in February. This increase was largely driven by the robust performance of the Bursa Malaysia industrial index and real imports of other basic precious and non-ferrous metals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com