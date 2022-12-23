Malaysia’s consumer price inflation held steady in November after easing to a 4-month low in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index climbed 4.0 percent year-on-year in November, the same rate of increase as in October. Prices have been rising since February last year.

Earlier, the central bank of Malaysia said headline and core inflation were expected to remain elevated in 2023 amid both demand and cost pressures, as well as any changes to domestic policy measures.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by 7.3 percent annually in November, and transport charges were 5.0 percent higher.

Charges for restaurants and hotels were 7.0 percent more expensive compared to last year, while utility costs rose only 1.4 percent.

Data also showed that core inflation stood at 4.2 percent in November versus 4.1 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in November versus a 0.2 percent rise in October.

