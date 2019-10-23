Malaysia Inflation Slows In September

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation slowed in September, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.5 percent increase in August. Economists had expected 1.3 percent rise.

Among main groups, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance increased by 2.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

Prices for miscellaneous goods and services grew 2.7 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 2.4 percent.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained unchanged in September.

The core CPI rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in September.

