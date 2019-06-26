Malaysia Inflation Steady At 0.2% In May

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation remained steady in May, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in May, the same pace as seen in April. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 0.3 percent.

Among main groups, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels surged 1.8 percent. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco grew 1.3 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and education increased by 1.2 percent, each in May.

Prices of restaurants and hotels, and furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in May.

The core CPI rose 0.2 percent on month and by 0.4 percent year-on-year in May.

