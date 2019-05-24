Malaysia Inflation Steady In April

Malaysia’s consumer price inflation remained steady in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in April, the same as seen in March. Economists had expected the inflation to rise 0.4 percent.

Among main groups, housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels prices grew 2.0 percent. Prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and education rose by 1.2 percent each and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and restaurants and hotels gain 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, in April.

Compared to the previous month, consumer prices remained flat in April.

The core CPI rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in April.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com