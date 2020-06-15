Malaysia Jobless Rate Rises In April

Malaysia’s unemployment rate rose in April, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in April from 3.9 percent in March.

The number of unemployed increased to 778,800 in April from 525,200 in the previous month.

The increase came as most businesses remained closed during the lockdown in April that was imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic.

The number of employed decreased to 14.93 million in April from 15.23 million in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate fell to 68.1 percent in April from 68.6 percent in the preceding month.

The labor force grew just 0.6 percent year-on-year, which was the smallest growth since September 2014. Compared to the previous month, the number of labor force decreased 0.8 percent.

