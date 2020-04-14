Malaysia Jobless Rate Rises In February

Malaysia’s unemployment rate rose in February, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 3.3 percent in February from 3.2 percent in January. A similar rate of unemployment was seen in the same month last year.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, jobless rate rose marginally to 3.3 percent in February from 3.2 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed increased to 525,200 in February from 511,700 in the previous month.

The number of employed increased to 15.34 million in February from 15.31 million in the prior month.

