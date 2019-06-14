Malaysia Jobless Rate Steady In April

Malaysia’s unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate held steady at 3.4 percent in April. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate stood at 3.3 percent.

The unemployment rate, on a seasonally adjusted basis, also remained at 3.4 percent in April.

The number of unemployed persons increased 0.4 percent from last month to 523,300.

Data showed that the labor force participation rate held steady at 68.5 percent in April. However, the rate rose by 0.3 percentage points from last year.

