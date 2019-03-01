Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Falls To 47.6 In February – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in February, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 47.6.

That’s down from 47.9 in January, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders both fell for the fifth straight month. Employment stagnated, while price pressures eased.

Business confidence fell to a three-month low. Despite softer demand for inputs, vendor performances deteriorated at a faster pace.

