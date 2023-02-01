The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 46.5.

That’s down from 47.8 in December and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The weaker headline figure was in part due to a stronger moderation in output volumes that was the steepest reported for 16 months. Firms commonly attributed muted production to subdued incoming orders.

At the same time, new order inflows reduced for the fifth month running in the latest survey period. The moderation was sharp and the strongest seen since August 2021 as firms noted muted demand and client confidence in both domestic and international markets. As such, export demand for Malaysian manufactured goods fell further, and at the sharpest pace since June 2021.

