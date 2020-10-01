Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Slides To 49.0 In September – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to contract in September, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.0.

That’s down from 49.3 in August, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates from expansion.

Individually, output moderated for the first time in four months, although there was an ongoing slowdown in new orders. Business confidence rose sharply.

Employment decreased for the sixth month running, albeit at a slower pace than the series record posted in August.

