Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Expands In June – IHS Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung back to expansion in June, the latest survey from IHS Markit revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 51.1.

That’s up from 42.7 in May, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output growth matched a survey record as factory output rebounded sharply.

The downturn in demand slowed following the easing of lockdown restrictions, while business confidence climbed amid improved economic conditions.

