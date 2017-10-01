Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Falls Into Contraction – Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to contraction in September, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That’s down from 50.4 in August, and it falls beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output climbed in September, albeit fractionally. New orders fell for the fifth straight month although employment made further gains.

