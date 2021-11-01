Malaysia Manufacturing Turns To Expansion In October – Markit

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to expansion in October, the latest survey from Markit Economics revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 52.2.

That’s up from 48.1 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Both production and new order volumes returned to expansion territory in October. Firms commonly attributed the increase in new orders to a softening in pandemic restrictions, which spurred client confidence and facilitated an increase in production levels in the domestic market.

Foreign demand for Malaysian manufactured goods meanwhile remained subdued, though the pace of reduction in export sales was the softest since May as firms noted pockets of stronger demand in Europe and the U.S.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com