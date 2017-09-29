Malaysia PPI Inflation Eases In August

Malaysia’s producer price inflation eased in August after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.

The producer price index for local production climbed 6.7 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 7.1 percent rise in July.

The price index for mining sector grew the most by 17.6 percent annually in August, followed by a 6.3 percent increase in the manufacturing sector.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent from July, when it dropped by 0.3 percent.

