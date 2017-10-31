Malaysia PPI Inflation Slows For Second Month

Malaysia’s producer price inflation eased for the second straight month in September, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Tuesday.

The producer price index for local production climbed 6.0 percent year-over-year in September, slower than the 6.7 percent rise in August.

The price index for mining sector grew the most by 30.8 percent annually in September, followed by a 4.7 percent increase in the manufacturing sector.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.1 percent from August, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com