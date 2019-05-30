Malaysia Producer Price Decline Slows

Malaysia’s producer prices declined at a slower rate in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.
The producer prices index fell 1.4 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.5 percent decline in March.
Among sectors, the price index for agriculture, forestry and fishing decreased 11.9 percent, while that for electricity and gas supply and mining rose 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.6 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent fall in the preceding month.
