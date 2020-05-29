Malaysia Producer Prices Decline At Faster Pace In April

Malaysia’s producer prices declined at a faster rate in April, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.9 percent decrease in March. Prices fell for the second straight month.

The statistical office said this was the lowest rate of change recorded since November 2015.

Among sectors, prices of mining declined 58.3 percent annually in April and water supply decreased 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 8.7 percent. Prices for electricity and gas supply, and manufacturing increased 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices declined 2.7 percent in April, following a 3.0 percent fall in the preceding month.

