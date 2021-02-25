Malaysia Producer Prices Decline Slows In January

Malaysia’s producer prices declined at a softer rate in January, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 2.1 percent decrease in December.

Among sectors, prices of mining declined the most by 28.3 percent annually in January and prices for electricity and gas supply fell 1.9 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing grew 22.6 percent. Prices for water supply and manufacturing increased by 0.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.0 percent in January, following a 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.

