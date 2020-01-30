Malaysia Producer Prices Rise For Second Month

Malaysia’s producer prices increased for the second straight month in December, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.2 percent increase in November.

Among sectors, prices of agriculture, forestry and fishing surged 21.9 percent in December and that of mining advanced 19.3 percent. Prices of electricity and gas supply, and manufacturing increased 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, water supply prices decreased 2.9 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in December, after a 1.3 percent gain in the preceding month.

