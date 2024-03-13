The performance of Malaysia’s retail sector improved in January, following a slowdown in the last two months, according to data released by the national statistical department.The increase in the annual growth rate of retail sales was recorded at 5.4 percent in January, higher than the preceding month’s rate of 4.8 percent.Sales from non-specialised retail outlets rose by 2.2 percent compared to the previous year, while sales of various goods from specialised stores saw an increase of 4.9 percent.The wholesale trade sector also showcased a positive trend, registering a year-on-year growth of 5.5 percent in January, a significant jump from December’s growth rate of 4.4 percent.Moreover, motor vehicle sales surged by 12.1 percent at the beginning of the year, easily surpassing the modest growth of 3.9 percent recorded a month earlier.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com