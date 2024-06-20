Kuala Lumpur, June 20, 2024— Malaysia has reported a significant decrease in its import growth rate for the month of May 2024. The latest data indicates that the import growth rate has slowed to 13.8% in May, down from 15.6% in April 2024. This information was officially updated on June 20, 2024.The drop marks a notable year-over-year change when compared to the same months in the previous year. April saw a comparison indicator hitting 15.6%, which has now declined by 1.8 percentage points to 13.8% in May. This deceleration could point to potential shifts in economic activity, consumer behavior, or supply chain adjustments within the country.The revised import growth data may serve as a critical indicator for policy makers and economic analysts who are looking to gauge the overall health of Malaysia’s economy. The country will need to closely monitor these trends as they plan for the remainder of the fiscal year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com