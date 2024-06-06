The Malaysian stock market declined once again on Wednesday, reversing a brief respite from its six-day losing streak that saw a drop of nearly 35 points or 2.1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now hovers just below the 1,610-point mark but is expected to recover on Thursday.The global outlook for Asian markets remains optimistic, driven by strong performances in the energy and technology sectors. Following positive trends in European and U.S. markets, Asian markets are anticipated to follow suit.On Wednesday, the KLCI ended modestly lower due to losses in financial and plantation sectors, while telecom stocks showed mixed results. The index fell by 6.87 points or 0.43 percent, closing at 1,608.53 after reaching a high of 1,622.65 during the day.Key movers included:- Axiata, down 2.44 percent- Celcomdigi, up 0.52 percent- CIMB Group, down 1.43 percent- Genting, down 0.84 percent- Genting Malaysia, down 0.38 percent- IHH Healthcare, down 0.16 percent- Kuala Lumpur Kepong, down 0.47 percent- Maxis, down 0.82 percent- Maybank, down 0.80 percent- MISC, down 1.16 percent- MRDIY, down 0.55 percent- Petronas Chemicals, up 0.15 percent- PPB Group, down 2.03 percent- Press Metal, down 0.17 percent- Public Bank, down 0.48 percent- QL Resources, up 1.11 percent- RHB Capital, down 0.36 percent- Sime Darby, down 1.79 percent- SD Guthrie, down 0.22 percent- Telekom Malaysia, down 0.32 percent- Tenaga Nasional, up 2.16 percent- YTL Power, up 0.20 percent- IOI Corporation, YTL Corporation, and AMMB Holdings remained unchanged.Wall Street provided a positive lead, with major averages opening higher on Wednesday. Though gains slowed temporarily, there was a strong rally, leading the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to new record closing highs.The Dow rose by 96.04 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 38,807.33. The NASDAQ jumped 330.86 points or 1.96 percent, ending at 17,187.90, and the S&P 500 surged by 62.69 points or 1.18 percent, closing at 5,354.03.The NASDAQ’s surge was fueled by tech stocks, led by Nvidia (NVDA), which soared by 5.2 percent to a record closing high. Optimism about interest rates grew after a report from payroll processor ADP revealed that U.S. private sector job growth in May slowed more than expected.Following the jobs data release, treasury yields decreased, with the ten-year yield dropping to its lowest level in two months. Crude oil prices rebounded from four-month lows after OPEC decided not to extend production cuts. West Texas Intermediate for July delivery rose by $1.04 or 1.42 percent, closing at $74.29 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com