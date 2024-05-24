The Malaysia stock market experienced a rebound on Thursday, reversing the prior session’s decline that ended a three-day winning streak, during which the market gained nearly 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) now hovers just below the 1,630-point level, but expectations suggest potential consolidation on Friday.Globally, the forecast for Asian markets is subdued due to ongoing concerns about interest rate outlooks. European markets showed mixed and flat performances, while U.S. markets declined, suggesting that Asian markets might follow suit.On Thursday, the KLCI saw a modest increase thanks to gains in financial shares, with telecoms and plantation stocks showing mixed results. Specifically, the index rose by 7.09 points or 0.44 percent, closing at 1,629.18, after trading between 1,620.66 and 1,632.79.Key movers included:- Axiata: down 0.35%- CIMB Group: up 0.58%- Genting: down 0.21%- Genting Malaysia: up 0.73%- IHH Healthcare: down 0.32%- IOI Corporation: up 1.53%- Kuala Lumpur Kepong: up 1.20%- Maxis: down 1.05%- MISC: up 1.68%- MRDIY: up 1.09%- Petronas Chemicals: down 1.56%- PPB Group: down 0.67%- Press Metal: up 0.19%- Public Bank: up 0.24%- QL Resources: up 0.62%- RHB Capital: up 0.55%- Sime Darby: up 2.48%- Sime Darby Plantations and Petronas Dagangan: both down 1.35%- Telekom Malaysia: up 0.92%- Tenaga Nasional: up 2.50%- YTL Corporation: up 1.57%- YTL Power, Celcomdigi, and Maybank: unchangedWall Street provided a weak lead, with major indexes opening mixed on Thursday but declining as the day progressed, ending in negative territory. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 605.78 points or 1.53 percent to 39,065.26. The NASDAQ declined 65.51 points or 0.39 percent to 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 fell 39.17 points or 0.74 percent to 5,267.84.Early strength in tech stocks, fueled by strong quarterly results from Nvidia (NVDA), was short-lived as persistent concerns over interest rates overshadowed the market. The Labor Department reported a more significant than expected drop in first-time U.S. unemployment claims, potentially adding to interest rate worries.Oil futures continued their downward trend for the fourth consecutive session amid demand concerns and unexpected increases in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell $0.70 or 0.9 percent, settling at $76.87 per barrel.Looking ahead, Malaysia is set to release its April consumer price index figures today. In March, overall inflation rose by 0.1 percent on a monthly basis and 1.8 percent annually.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com