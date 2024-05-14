The Malaysian stock market broke a three-day downward streak on Monday, seeing a marginal comeback with the Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (KLCI) ending just above the 1,600-point plateau. However, Tuesday is anticipated to bring more consolidation.Global outlooks for Asian markets predict minimal movement ahead of crucial inflation data due this week. European markets had a decline while U.S. markets remained stagnant, with Asia expected to follow suit.Monday saw a slight increase in the KLCI, catalyzed by profits in the entertainment industry and mixed performances in finance, plantation, and telecommunication sectors.For the day, the KLCI increased by 2.24 points (0.14 percent), concluding at 1,602.91. It remained within the standing of 1,600.43 and 1,604.80 throughout the day.Notable activity was seen by telecom companies Axiata and Celcomdigi, growing by 1.07 percent and plummeting by 0.73 percent respectively. Similarly, significant contributions came from MRDIY, Genting, and Genting Malaysia, which saw changes between -1.67 percent and +4.62 percent.Taking cues from Wall Street, market sentiment remained ambivalent. Major averages saw an early uptick on Monday, but petered out, closing the day on a mixed note.The Dow suffered a slight loss of 81.33 points (0.21 percent), finishing at 39,431.51, as NASDAQ witnessed a minor jump of 47.37 points (0.29 percent), closing at 16,388.24. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell by 1.26 points (0.02 percent), winding up at 5,221.42.Early strength in stocks continued, driven by renewed optimism about an impending interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in upcoming months. Yet, this optimism receded throughout the session, as forthcoming key inflation data this week could significantly influence rate outlooks.Expected demand outlook post OPEC’s extension of supply cuts into the second half of the year contributed to oil prices pressing forward on Monday. The West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for June concluded higher at $79.12 a barrel indicating an increase by $0.86.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com